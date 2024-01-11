International Paper (NYSE:IP) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

International Paper stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.