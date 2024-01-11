Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $608.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.87. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.22 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

