Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

