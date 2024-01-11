Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

VRP opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

