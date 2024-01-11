Investors Buy Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

