iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 28,151 shares.The stock last traded at $54.81 and had previously closed at $56.21.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.