iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 100,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 140,861 shares.The stock last traded at $40.42 and had previously closed at $40.56.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

