iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

