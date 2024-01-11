iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.