iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 518,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,518,605 shares.The stock last traded at $76.42 and had previously closed at $77.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

