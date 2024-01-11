iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

