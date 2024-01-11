Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 10613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

