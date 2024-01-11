Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.