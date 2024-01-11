Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.