Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.60.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

