Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 920 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 122,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 750,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,998,000 after purchasing an additional 258,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

