Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to “Buy”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

