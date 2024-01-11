JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $864.00

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 864 ($11.01) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.95), with a volume of 4788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856 ($10.91).

JPMorgan American Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 827.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 799.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan American

In related news, insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 2,500 shares of JPMorgan American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,812.62). Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.