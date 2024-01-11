JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $864.00

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 864 ($11.01) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.95), with a volume of 4788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856 ($10.91).
JPMorgan American Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 827.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 799.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan American
In related news, insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 2,500 shares of JPMorgan American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,812.62). Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan American
JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
