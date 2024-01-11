JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

BATS JMST opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

