Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.82

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 5400868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,136 shares of company stock worth $1,416,386 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 190,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $66,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.