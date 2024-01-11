K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.68. 120,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 268,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.
Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
