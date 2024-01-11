K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.68. 120,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 268,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNT

K92 Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

About K92 Mining

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.86.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.