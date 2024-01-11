KBR (NYSE:KBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Get KBR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -34.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.