Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,394,922.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.