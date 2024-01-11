Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,394,922.00 in Stock

Jan 11th, 2024

Kellanova (NYSE:KGet Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07.

Kellanova (NYSE:KGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

