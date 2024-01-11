Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,955 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper by 59,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,366,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

