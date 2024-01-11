Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

