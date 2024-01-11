Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.
KIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.06.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
