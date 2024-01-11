Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 618 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,027,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 224,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.