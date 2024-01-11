Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.