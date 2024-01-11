Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNTH. William Blair cut Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.14.

LNTH opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

