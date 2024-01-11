Laura A. Fennell Sells 14,771 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Intuit stock opened at $608.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.22 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

