Legacy CG LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $170.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $494.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

