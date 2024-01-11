LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.26. LG Display shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 15,453 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LG Display Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

