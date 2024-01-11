LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.26. LG Display shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 15,453 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
