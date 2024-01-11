Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 96,059 shares.The stock last traded at $74.72 and had previously closed at $74.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.