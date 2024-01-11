Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

