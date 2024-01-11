LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Major Shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P Purchases 354,965 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,821,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vector Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 169,257 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63.

LPSN opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.75.

LivePerson last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 132.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

