loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 316,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 795,863 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $966.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 473,609 shares in the company, valued at $814,607.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,607.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and sold 104,691 shares worth $280,788. 83.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

