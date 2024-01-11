LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) versus Crane (NYSE:CR) Critical Contrast

LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LPKF Laser & Electronics and Crane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPKF Laser & Electronics N/A N/A N/A $0.31 34.59 Crane $3.38 billion 1.90 $401.10 million $7.55 14.96

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than LPKF Laser & Electronics. Crane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LPKF Laser & Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPKF Laser & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LPKF Laser & Electronics and Crane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crane has a consensus price target of $107.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than LPKF Laser & Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares LPKF Laser & Electronics and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPKF Laser & Electronics N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Dividends

LPKF Laser & Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. LPKF Laser & Electronics pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of LPKF Laser & Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane beats LPKF Laser & Electronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies. The Electronics segment provides production systems for cutting print stencils and laser systems for cutting and drilling of rigid and flexible circuit boards. This segment also consists of laser induced deep etching (LIDE) technology that develops and sells laser systems for high-precision structuring of thin glass; and production of glass components through its LIDE technology. The Welding segment comprises laser systems, and thermal process monitoring and software for welding plastics; develops and sells standardized standalone and integration systems; and tailored solutions for customers. The Solar segment develops and produces laser scribers that are used in structuring thin-film solar cells for various thin-film technologies for solar cell manufacturers; and includes laser systems for the digital printing of functional pastes and inks. The company's products are used in the electronics, automotive supply, solar, and semiconductor industries, as well as medical technology, biotechnology, research institutions, and universities. LPKF Laser & Electronics SE was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Garbsen, Germany.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.