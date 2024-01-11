LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

