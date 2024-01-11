Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

