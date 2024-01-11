Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $294.53 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,697 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Chevron worth $294,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 775,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

