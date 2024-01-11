Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,086 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Corebridge Financial worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRBG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

