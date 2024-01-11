Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 15,881 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $217,300,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 166,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

