Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.81 on March 10th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.811 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.76.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.