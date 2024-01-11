Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.546 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.49.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

