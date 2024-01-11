Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 3.7%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.54. 122,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,680,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,424,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

