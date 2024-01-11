MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

