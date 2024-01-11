MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.98. MaxCyte shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 235,852 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXCT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MaxCyte

MaxCyte Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $549.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,362.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,550 shares of company stock valued at $210,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 22.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MaxCyte by 23.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.