MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 5,916,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 229,336 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

