MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.30 on Thursday. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 48.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

