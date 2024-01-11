MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

